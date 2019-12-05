Resources
Shrewsbury - Robert Calvin Smith, 51, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was the son of Sally E. (Maus) Smith and Charles Smith. Born in Baltimore, MD, he attended Susquehannock High School. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, hiking on the Appalachian Trail, fishing, gardening, writing poetry, and camping. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Services are at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to SpiriTrust Lutheran in support of the Garden at Barbara J. Egan, The Village at Shrewsbury. Please mail donations to SpiriTrust Lutheran, Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA 17404 and make note of the "BJE Garden in memory of Robert Smith" in the memo line. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
