Robert Carl Riese
York - Robert Carl "Bob" Riese, 79, died on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Bob was born in York on April 8, 1941, son of the late Robert E. and Elizabeth C. (Heath) Riese.
Bob graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1959. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and then went on to work for GTE/Verizon as a Switch Room Supervisor.
An expert in radio technical operations, Bob will be remembered as a long-time member of the Keystone VHF Club for Amateur Radio Operators in Central Pennsylvania. The club started in 1955 and Bob joined in 1958.
Bob was also a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York.
He is survived by his loving family and friends.
A private burial will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, 925 S. George St., York, PA 17403. Online condolences may be made at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.