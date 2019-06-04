|
Robert Craig Pinkerton
York - Robert Craig Pinkerton, 75, died on June 2, 2019 due to heart failure. A native of Dolyestown, PA, he lived in Missouri and Indiana for 10 years then moved to York in 1979.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Timothye Clough Pinkerton; his son, Stuart Eric Pinkerton; his sister, Linda P. Bengtson, and three beloved grandchildren: Darcy, Emily and Alexander.
There will be an open-house Celebration of his Life at the family home in York, on Sunday June 23rd from Noon to 3 PM. Donations in his honor may be made to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019