Robert Crushong



Spring Grove - Robert M. Crushong, age 71, passed away, suddenly, at home on May 13, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary L. (Landis) Crushong; together they shared over 52 years of marriage.



Robert was born in Gettysburg on August 30, 1947 and was the son of the late Harry M. and Helen E. (Yost) Crushong. He graduated from New Oxford High School class of 1965. He worked as a truck driver for Overnight Transportation and UPS prior to retiring. He was a member of the Viking Athletic Club in York, McSherrystown Home Assoc., National Muzzle Loading Assoc. and AARP.



In addition to his wife Mary; he is survived by his sisters Dianna Hartlaub and husband Paul, Paulette Webb and husband Harold; his brother Barry Crushong and wife Carol; his sister-in-law Donna Laughman and husband Terry and Drena Laughman and husband Oscar; his god children Brett Laughman, Kimberly Barnes and Dakota Laughman and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Geary Crushong and Carrol Crushong.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 4:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Christopher Rodkey officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-4 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contribution in his memory may be made to Margaret Moul Home, 2050 Barley Rd. York PA 17408 or Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785-2356



www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary