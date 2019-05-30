Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Viewing
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Robert D. Miller Obituary
Robert D. Miller

Springettsbury Township - Robert Darrell Miller, 86 of Springettsbury Twp., passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Tuesday, May 28th. He was the beloved husband of Shirley R. (Jamison) Miller. The couple would have celebrated 61 years of marriage in July.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie L. Miller; sister, Shirley Cross and her husband Larry; as well his niece, Cindy Everett and nephew, David Cross.

A service to honor Robert's life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1st at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday and will begin at 11:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019
