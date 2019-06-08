Resources
Robert D. Wallick


Robert D. Wallick Obituary
Robert D. Wallick

York - Robert D. Wallick, 66 passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in York Hospital. He was born on Aug 5th, 1952 to Luther and Marian Wallick.

Robert was a lifelong resident of York,Pa. He graduated from York Suburban High School and then followed by a career in the roofing business. He was avid hunter who loved the mountains.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Marian Wallick. He survived by his daughter Tana(Dennis) of Va Bch, Va; his brother James of Philadelphia,Pa; his sister Patti(Vince) of Pasadena Md, his loving niece and nephew and numerous other relatives. A special thank you to loving family friends Joy and Lila for being his guardian angels.

Per Roberts request, there will not be any public services held. His family will have a private celebration of Life.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 8, 2019
