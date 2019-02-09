|
Robert D. Warner
DALLASTOWN - Robert D. "The Colonel" Warner, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence in York Township.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Eddie D.D. Miller. A visitation will be held from 9-10AM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Born December 24, 1953 in Warren, OH, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Dolores J. (Zearfoss) Warner.
He was employed as a maintenance supervisor for 30 years at Manor Care Health Services—South until his retirement in 2015. Following his retirement he worked part time with Bortner Bros., Inc in York and also as a handyman.
An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed riding and working on his Harley's. He was a skilled handyman, who could fix anything and would offer his services to anyone that needed him. A member of the W. York VFW Post #8951, he was also a 1972 graduate of York Vo-Tech and liked listening to blue grass and country music.
Mr. Warner is survived by two children, Jenny L. Zech and husband, Micah of York and Jed A. Warner of Hanover; two grandchildren, Lily and Ava Zech; his fiancée, Vicki L. Layton of Dallastown; three brothers, Mark Warner and wife, Janielle of York, Rick Warner and wife, Jennifer of York and Bill Warner and wife, Joyce of Hanover; one sister, Laurie Runk of New Oxford; former wives, Roxie (Hoke) Warner of Hanover and Jean Warner of York, several nieces, nephews and many others that loved him like a father.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019