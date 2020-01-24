|
|
Robert Doss
Spring Grove - Robert L. Doss, age 69, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Hanover Hall in Hanover. Bob was born in York on July 4, 1951 and was the son of the late Robert L. Doss and Ethel C. (Stambaugh) Doss. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1969. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Viet Nam War, was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. He worked as a truck driver for Brewery Products Inc., in York for many years prior to retiring.
He is survived by his aunt and uncle John and Pat Stambaugh and many cousins.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362. Interment will be held privately at York Road Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers; contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the York County Rail Trail, P.O. Box 335, Seven Valleys PA 17360.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020