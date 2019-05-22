|
Robert Doyle, II
Forksville - Robert Lee Doyle, II, 69, died April 29, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna. Born in York, on October 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Robert and Isabel (Shaffer) Doyle.
He was a 1967 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and attended Indiana University of PA and Duquesne University. He was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed playing chess, the piano, organ and trumpet.
He was preceded in death by a sister Ellen.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with Pastor Robert A. Vitzhum officiating. Those attending please meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:15 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver St., York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019