|
|
Robert E. Aldinger
Wrightsville - Robert E. Aldinger, 93, went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019 at York Hospital.
He was the husband of Tecla Doran who have celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Robert was born in York on December 29, 1925, son of the late Fred and Lela (Hershey) Aldinger.
Robert was a graduate of Rider College, Lawrenceville, N.J. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy in the Pacific Theater. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW and American Legion.
Robert was an actor and performed at many local theaters along with an extensive list of theaters from Delaware to Florida. He was known as Robert Dobbs in the theater community. He worked in several sales positions, enjoyed the outdoors, and farming his land.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his step son, Michael J. Hayney of Houston, TX; and two grandchildren, Mia and Grayson Hayney.
A graveside service will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 600 Hellam Street, Wrightsville with Pastor Reuben Hilliard officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard to begin the service. Family and friends attending the service are asked to meet in the cemetery at 6:15 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Online condolences can be made on www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 28, 2019