|
|
Robert E. Breeden
York - Robert E. Breeden, 80, entered into rest Saturday April 6, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. He was the loving husband of Faye Y. (Baer) Breeden for 62 years.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday April 10, 2019 at West York Church of the Brethren 5101 Darlington Rd., York. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Robert Krouse officiating. Private burial will be in St. Jacob's Lutheran Church Cemetery in York New Salem. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Breeden was born October 28, 1938 in York, a son of the late Henry Edward and Emma F. (Racer) Breeden. He was a Store Manager for Rutters Farm Stores for 40 years. He was a member of West York Church of the Brethren and was a 1956 graduate of Spring Grove Senior High School.
Robert is survived by his wife; sons Karl E. Breeden and his wife Angela, and Kevin D. Breeden and his wife Cathy; grandchildren Lia, Lauren, Karli, Nicole, and Alli; a brother David Breeden. He was preceded in death by his sisters Elizabeth Schatz and Lillian Brenner.
Memorial contributions may be made to West York Church of the Brethren 5101 Darlington Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019