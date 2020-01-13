Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Robert E. Brenneman Sr.

Robert E. Brenneman, Sr.

York - Robert "Bob" E. Brenneman, Sr., 86, entered into rest on November 15, 2019. Born on November 14, 1933 in York, he was the son of the late Zoe (Hofford) and Ceaden Brenneman. He was the loving husband of Norma (Weitkamp) Brenneman. Robert worked as a machinist for many years.

In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Beth Peritz and husband Martin; a son, Robert Brenneman, Jr; grandchildren, Angela Brenneman, Christine Brenneman, Lauren Felix and husband Timothy, Matthew Peritz, and Nicole Peritz; nine great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
