Robert E. Diehl
DOVER - Robert Eugene (Bob) Diehl went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1948 to Anna L. and Charles O. Diehl. He was the husband of Malinda (Linda) Harbaugh Diehl. They were married on October 18, 1969.
Bob graduated from Chestnut Ridge High School (Fishertown, Pa) in 1966 and attended Hagerstown Junior College in 1967. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. Bob worked at Caterpillar Inc., for 35 years. He started his career as a Safety Inspector and retired as a Supervisor.
Robert is survived by a son, Greg, married to Rebecca of New Cumberland, PA and a daughter, Bobbi Waldner, married to Aaron of Charles Town, WV; four grandsons, Chase and Alec Diehl and Ian and Evan Waldner. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Davis of Dover, PA and his brother, Wayne Diehl married to Suzanne of Schellsburg, PA.
Bob was a member of St. David's Evangelical Congregational Church in Weiglestown, PA. He was a member of William Penn Pistol League, Dover Fish and Game Assoc., West Shore Sportsmen Club, Hawks Club, Middletown Anglers and Hunters Assoc, American Legion and the NRA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. David's Evangelical Congregational Church, 2411 Oakland Rd, Dover Pa 17315. Officiating the service will be Pastor Pat Teaford. A visitation will be held from 9AM-11AM, Saturday at the church. Lunch will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Evangelical Congregational Church, Children Youth Ministry, 2411 Oakland Rd, Dover, Pa 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019