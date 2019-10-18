|
|
Robert E. Frey, Sr.
York - Robert Eugene Frey, Sr, 87, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Phyllis E. (Beck) Frey.
Born in York on February 14, 1932, Bob was the son of the late Harry Frey, Sr, and Laura A. (Crestwell) Frey. He was a caretaker with Prospect Hill Cemetery for over 50 years.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. S. Philip Covert officiating. A funeral cortege will form at 1:45 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, are entrusted with arrangements.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Mr. Frey is survived by his son, Robert Frey, Jr and wife, Brenda of York; grandson, Arthur Selby III of Halifax, PA; two sisters, Isabel Hollingshead and Patricia Bollinger both of York; two brothers, Richard Frey and Thomas Frey of York; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry Frey, Jr, John Frey, William Frey and Bruce Frey.
