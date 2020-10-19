Robert "Bob" E. Grothe, Sr.
Freeland, MD - Robert "Bob" E. Grothe, Sr., 78, of Freeland, MD, passed away on October 18, 2020.
Born in Maryland Line, MD he was the son of the late Ellsworth Gordon and Katherine Elizabeth (Barben) Grothe.
He was the husband of Dorothy I. (Reider) Grothe of Freeland, MD for 57 years.
He graduated from Hereford High School, Class of 1959. He worked with the State of Maryland for 30 years as an Automotive Supervisor. He enjoyed being a member of Hot Rod Car Club and was an avid bowler.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by their two children Jacqueline (Grothe) McFarland and Robert E. Grothe, Jr.; 4 grandchildren Krysta (Hopwood) Johnson and her husband Zachariah Johnson, Sr., Christopher Grothe and his wife Erica Grothe, Jessica Hopwood, Steven Hopwood; 3 great-grandchildren Zachariah Johnson, Jr., Oswin Grothe, Phineas Grothe; and a sister Brenda L. (Grothe) Taylor; many nieces, nephews, sister in laws and brother in laws. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia A. (Grothe) Hollingshead.
A Service will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Calvary United Methodist Church; 11 N. Richland Ave., York, PA 17404. Interment will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
; 405 Williams Ct. Middle River, MD 21220.