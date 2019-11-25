Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fourth United Methodist Church
1067 E. Market St.
York, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Fourth United Methodist Church
1067 E. Market St.
York, PA
Robert E. Krall


1948 - 2019
Robert E. Krall Obituary
Robert E. Krall

York - Robert E. Krall, 71, of York, went home to be with his Father in heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

He was the husband of Cecelia K. (Eisenhart) Krall.

Robert was born on March 24, 1948 in York. Son of the late J. Chester and Mary I. (Renoll) Krall.

He was owner of Krall Home Improvement Company.

He was a member of Family of God Church in Red Lion, a Friend of Bobs for 31 years.

He raised many children other than his own. He was an avid golfer, racquet ball player. He loved white water rafting and the Hershey Bears Hockey.

The visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market St. York. The memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jane Harrison officiating. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Robert is also survived by his children; Jessica C. Shipley of Glen Rock, Tobi Y. Parrish, husband, Robert Kent, of York, Stephen C. Parrish, wife, Shelby Currance, of Glen Rock, and Vossie Haynes, wife, Miya, of York. 9 grandchildren: Xavianna, Giavanna, Malakai, Ezekiel, Noelle, Hazel, Layla, Luciah, and LaRae. A brother, James C. Krall, wife, Roxann, of York. 2 neices, Jamie and Amelia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 E. Market St York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
