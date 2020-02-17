|
|
Robert E. Leiphart
RED LION - Robert E. Leiphart, 84, of Red Lion, passed away at 10:55 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband of S. Jean (Straub) Leiphart whom he married 66 years ago on December 12, 1953.
Robert was born June 9, 1935, in Heidelberg Township, York County and was the son of the late William and Miriam (Hunt) Leiphart.
He graduated in 1953 from William Penn High School in York. He retired as a weld engineer in 1997 from Harley Davidson after 32 years of service with the company. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in North York.
In addition to his wife, Jean, Robert is survived by his two sons, Brian K. Leiphart and his wife Karen of Myrtle Beach, SC and David E. Leiphart of Windsor; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his brother, John Leiphart of Manchester and his sister, Dorothy Klingaman of York County. He was preceded in death by his son, R. Jeffrey Leiphart; one brother and 5 sisters.
His funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 947 North George Street, York, Pa. Viewing will be from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be his pastor the Reverend Beth Schlegel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Peters Lutheran Church, 947 North George Street, York, Pa. 17404 or to NAMI, 140 Roosevelt #105, York, Pa. 17401.
