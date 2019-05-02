|
Robert E. Murphy
Red Lion - Robert E. Murphy, 80, also of Spring Grove, died April 29, 2019 at Normandie Ridge, York. He was the husband of the late Judy A. (March) Murphy.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Robert was born in York on March 16, 1939, a son of the late Kenneth Murphy and Ruth Ann (Harvey) Gift.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and was employed as Real Estate Agent for over 30 years, retiring from the Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Shrewsbury Office.
He was a member and past president of the Conewago Trail Riders, Strinestown, served as President of the Southern York County Pool League, and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He also had taught Hunter Safety Classes for several years,
Formerly of Glen Rock prior to moving to Red Lion 17 years ago, Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He leaves a son, Robert E. Murphy Jr. (Karen) of Spring Grove; a daughter, Tammy A. Fisher (George) of Manchester; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Richard E. Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603 or to the Veterans Helping Hands, 412 West King Street, York, Pa 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019