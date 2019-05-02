Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Murphy


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Murphy Obituary
Robert E. Murphy

Red Lion - Robert E. Murphy, 80, also of Spring Grove, died April 29, 2019 at Normandie Ridge, York. He was the husband of the late Judy A. (March) Murphy.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Robert was born in York on March 16, 1939, a son of the late Kenneth Murphy and Ruth Ann (Harvey) Gift.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and was employed as Real Estate Agent for over 30 years, retiring from the Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Shrewsbury Office.

He was a member and past president of the Conewago Trail Riders, Strinestown, served as President of the Southern York County Pool League, and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He also had taught Hunter Safety Classes for several years,

Formerly of Glen Rock prior to moving to Red Lion 17 years ago, Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He leaves a son, Robert E. Murphy Jr. (Karen) of Spring Grove; a daughter, Tammy A. Fisher (George) of Manchester; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Richard E. Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603 or to the Veterans Helping Hands, 412 West King Street, York, Pa 17401.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now