Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Robert E. Reisinger Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Reisinger, Sr.

York - Robert E. Reisinger, Sr. died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rest Haven. He was the husband and best friend of Noreta Lease Reisinger for 63 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with the Reverend Robert E. Brown officiating. A viewing will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 pm. prior to the service. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Born on April 18 ,1921 in York, he was a son of the late Landon T. and Lydia Ann (Smith) Reisinger. Bob graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1939 and United States Naval Gunner Mates & Electric Hydraulic School in 1944.

Mr. Reisinger served four years in the American, European-African-Middle Eastern and Asiatic-Pacific Theaters onboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ranger (CV-4). Hs last duty station was at Great Lakes where he was a gunnery instructor.

Robert was with Reisinger's Service & Spring Works for 50 years, working for his father for 24 years and was the owner for 26 years. He was Vice President and Director of Greenmount Cemetery, a life member of Royal Fire Co. No 6 and a lieutenant of the fire crew.

Mr. Reisinger was a member of Grace Reformed United Church of Christ where he was a Deacon and Vice President of the consistory.

Along with his wife, Noreta, Robert leaves his daughter, Diane Saxon and husband, David of London. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert E. Reisinger, Jr., PhD; brother, Landon C. "Bud" Reisinger; and sister, Eleanor L. Shinneman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unicef at unicef.org.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019
