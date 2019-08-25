|
Robert E. Slanker, Jr.
East Manchester Twp - Robert E. Slanker, Jr., age 71, of East Manchester Township, Mount Wolf, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born December 17, 1947 in York, a son of the late Robert E., Sr. and Victoria (Shutt) Slanker, he was retired as a mason. Mr. Slanker was a member of the Northern York County Gun Club. He loved NASCAR and hunting and was a big Trump supporter.
Mr. Slanker is survived by a son, Craig E. Slanker, of Manchester; a daughter, Melissa L. Hake, and her husband Bob of Mount Wolf; four grandchildren, Tessa, Tara, Craig and Conner; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Landon, Amya, and Anyla; four siblings, Tom Slanker, Doug Drawbaugh, Julie Potts, and Cindy Christine; and his dog, Buddy. He was also preceded in death by a son, Scott A. Slanker; a brother, Gary Slanker; and a sister, Cathy Lubic.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019