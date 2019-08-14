Services
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Assembly of God
365 Orange Street
Wrightsville, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Assembly of God
365 Orange Street
Wrightsville, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert E. Urey

Robert E. Urey Obituary
Robert E. Urey

Wrightsville - Robert "Ding" Eugene Urey, 65, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.

A very casual memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368, with Pastor Aaron McNatt officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Following the service, the Wrightsville American Legion will host a celebration of life beginning at 12 noon with a gun salute at 1 p.m.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
