Robert E. Van Buskirk
Newberry Twp. - Robert E. "Smoke" Van Buskirk, age 84, of Newberry Township, Dover, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra (Lewis) Van Buskirk.
Born January 18, 1935, he was retired from Bendix Fincorp, and had also owned Van's Mini Stop in Mt. Wolf. He was the Chairman of the first Manchester-Mt. Wolf Halloween Parade, and had coached Northeastern Midget Football.
In addition to his wife Mr. Van Buskirk is survived by a son, Todd; two daughters, Wendy and Missy; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Eric.
William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester is in charge of private arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020