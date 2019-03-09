|
Robert E Waltemyer
- - Robert E Waltemyer, 59, was called home to his savior on Wednesday, February 13. He is the husband of Tammy (Eveler) Waltemyer.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Dallastown American Legion. Born on June 26, 1959, he was the son of Ida L. (Cordrey) Michael and the late Charles E. Waltemyer. He was the step-son of the late Kenneth Michael. Robert is survived by a son Robert Waltemyer Jr. and 5 sisters Vickie Kline, Barbara Cooper, Wanda Gerber, Brenda Wolf and Hope Pritt.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019