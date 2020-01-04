|
Robert E. Warner
Felton - Robert E. Warner, 89, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of Charlotte A. (Grove) Warner. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on November 14.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 2295 Delta Rd., Brogue with Pastor Beth Appel officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 21, 1930 in Chanceford Twp., he was a son of the late Ray C. and Annie M. (Burk) Warner. He was a 1948 graduate of Red Lion High School. Robert was a truck driver for 35 years at the former D.E. Horn and Pennfield Feed Co. until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Warner served our country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 then six years in the reserves until 1962. Robert was a member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, trustee and also a Sunday school secretary for over 29 years.
Along with his wife, Charlotte, Robert leaves two sons, Kevin Warner and his wife, Robin of Red Lion and Gene Warner of Red Lion; three grandchildren, Brandon Warner and his wife, Emily of Red Lion, Jamie Warner and her companion Michael Hagerman of Red Lion and Lacey Warner of Red Lion; three great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Austin and Lillian; and brother, Richard Warner and his wife, Arlene of Red Lion. He was preceded in death by two brothers, William Warner and Dean Warner; and three sisters, Margaret Daugherty, Beulah Daugherty and Reba Leiphart.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 2295 Delta Rd., Brogue, PA, 17309.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020