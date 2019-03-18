|
Robert Edward Richmond, 1922-2019
York - Robert Edward Richmond, 96, died March 12, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home, in Lebanon, PA. He was born March 22, 1922, son of Jennie Nina Fair Richmond and Albert Edward Richmond in York, PA.
Bob attended William Penn Senior High School and worked at Middletown Airport as an apprentice airplane mechanic. Mr. Richmond entered the army Dec. 2, 1942 and volunteered for parachute duty with the Infantry. He received training at Camp Mackall, NC, was sent to England in December 1943, and parachuted into Normandy during the pre-dawn hours on D-Day. On June 26, 1944, he was wounded in France and was hospitalized in England. He returned to duty in time to take part in the action in Holland where he was wounded again Sept. 19, 1944. The Germans had counter-attacked and were about to overrun the American machine guns' positions. Bob raced over open ground and carried both a wounded ammo bearer and the resupply of ammunition to his gun position, enabling the Americans to renew their defense. He received a Bronze Star for his heroic conduct in action. Being wounded in that action, he was hospitalized a second time, and as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, Bob missed his division's heroic action at Bastogne during the German break-through in December 1944. Staff Sergeant Robert E. Richmond was honorably discharged Nov. 10, 1945.
Robert E. Richmond married Gloria E. Schoenbaechler Zelei of Akron, Ohio on March 1, 1946. They resided in Grenada, (northern) California where Bob was employed building generators and turbines. After her death, Bob relocated to his hometown of York, PA where he married Freda Becker-Zahn on March 20, 2004. Bob is survived by his sister, Virginia Maloy of York, PA, and two sons, Albert J. Richmond and David Richmond and their children, residing in California. Preceding him in death are brothers Albert and William, and sisters Evelyn Zolotorow and Ruth Spangler, and his son Edward R. Richmond.
Bob was a member of the American Legion for twenty-seven years, twelve years in California, and fifteen years at Shiloh, York County Post 0791.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019