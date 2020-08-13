Robert Einsig
York - Robert E. Einsig (Bobby, Rubberman), age 59, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren, on August 11, 2020.
Bobbby was born in York on September 17, 1960 and was the son of the late Robert C. Einsig and Ethel R. (Blouse) Einsig. He worked as a fabricator and tended bars in the York area prior to his illness. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, attending drag races in North Carolina with his brother Barry and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters Danielle (Einsig) Hendry and her husband Jon of Manchester and Kimberly Einsig of York; his grandchildren Dylan, Miranda, Anthony, Jakub, Wyatt, Andrew, Justin and Savanna; his brother Barry L. Blouse and his true and special love, his former wife and caregiver Elaine Battisti. He is also survived by numerous cousins and his nieces Tisha and Terri.
Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in celebration of Bobby's life on Saturday from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the gathering will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. The family also requests that children under the age of 18, please do not attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to SPCA of York County, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.
