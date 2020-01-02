|
Robert Ervin Elicker
York - Robert Ervin Elicker, 98, of York died January 1, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-Kingston Court. He was the husband of the late Ethel Jeane (Morrison) Elicker. Mr. and Mrs. Elicker were married for 52 years prior to her death.
Born February 17, 1921 in York, he was the son of the late William E. and Mary E. (Meisenhelter) Elicker.
Bob was a Control Tower Operator in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. He served in the South Pacific for two years.
Bob was employed with Borg Warner for over 45 years.
He was a 1938 graduate of Roessleville High School in Albany, NY and earned an Associate Degree at York College Institute. Bob was a longtime member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. He volunteered at Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. He was an avid Penn State Football fan and York Suburban Cross Country fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Jan and her husband, Ronald Herman of York; son, James and his wife, LuAnn Elicker of Valencia, CA; 3 grandchildren, Allison Beaulieu, Anthony Herman, and Andrew Elicker; and 3 great grandsons, August and Oscar Beaulieu and Finn Herman.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market Street, York with the Rev. Allison J. Beaulieu, co-pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, 331 South George Street, P.O. Box 548, York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020