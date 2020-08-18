1/1
Robert Eugene Mowrer
Robert Eugene Mowrer

Morriston, FL - Robert Eugene Mowrer, 73, died on Sun August 20, 2020 at N FL. Regional Medical Center.

Robert is survived by 2 children, his son Michael and his wife Shirley and Daughter Vicky of York, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, his brother John and his sister Lisa Manganello. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Frances; his wife, Mattie and 3 young children.

Services will be private and at the families convenience.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
