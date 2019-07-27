|
Robert Eugene Urey
Wrightsville - Robert "Ding" Eugene Urey, 65, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of the late Nancy (Slamon) Urey.
Ding was born in Columbia on September 21, 1953, son of the late Robert and Velma (Young) Urey.
He graduated from Eastern High School, Class of 1972. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post 469, Wrightsville. Ding retired early from the trade of boilermaker at American Hydro. He was a fierce competitor; loved all sports, games and puzzles, and was a master at billiards. He was also a handyman who had a passion for helping others around his town.
Ding is survived by his daughter, Jessica L. Rineer and her husband, Jere of York; son, Jonathan M. Urey and is wife, Erica of Abbottstown; three grandsons, Nathan Rineer, Matthew Rineer, and Miles Urey; three siblings, Roger Strausbaugh, Roberta Thomas, and Len Urey and his wife, Sandy; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Sammie.
A very casual memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368, with Pastor Aaron McNatt officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wrightsville American Legion Post 469, P.O. Box 155, Wrightsville, PA 17368 or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 27, 2019