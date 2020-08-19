Robert F. PepoYork - Robert F. "Bob" Pepo, 79, died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Linda L. (Gehr) Pepo to whom he was married for 45 years.A casual-dress, graveside celebration-of-life for Mr. Pepo will be held Tuesday, August 25th, 11:00 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd, York, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.Bob was born October 6, 1940 in Shiloh, Pa. He was the son of the late Rufus Pepo and Dorothy (Peters) Pepo. Bob graduated from William Penn Senior High School.Mr. Pepo was a paid firefighter for Spring Garden Township Fire Department from 1966-2002. While working for the fire company, he also held several part-time jobs. Prior to the fire company, he worked at Mt. Rose grocery and for a local beer distributor. He was also a member of the local band, The Shilites.Bob loved hunting, fishing, boating, live music events, sprint car races, firemen carnivals, and jam sessions. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the swimming pool every summer, umpiring little league baseball, and volunteering at Victory Fire Company bingo.Bob is survived by his two children, Brian Pepo and wife Ann of Dover, Sharon Shepard and husband Jon of York; four grandchildren, Chelsie Brownell (companion Shawn Fuller), Casey Brownell, Freyja and Thora Shepard; one great-grandchild, Elias Fuller; and a sister Nancy Hamme (brother-in-law Dale Hamme).In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care, Inc., 105 Gamma Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15238 or SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, Pa. 17406.