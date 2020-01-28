|
Robert G. "Bob" Almony, Sr.
White Hall, MD - Robert G. "Bob" Almony, Sr., 75, of White Hall, MD passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was the husband of Karen L. (Herlth) Almony to whom he was married 46 years on November 3.
Born in White Hall, MD, he was the son of the late McClain "Mac" and Marie (Grove) Almony. Bob worked as a machinist at Black & Decker and Catepillar; and a mail clerk for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield. He also served as a Host at Chick-fil-A in Shrewsbury since their opening. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church and was an avid sports fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.
Surviving in addition to his wife Karen, are their two children Robin A. Powers and her husband James and Robert G. Almony, Jr. and his wife Tara; 3 grandchildren Dylan and Cameron Almony and Jacob Powers; cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his two siblings John Almony and Catherine Smithson.
Viewings will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Grace Fellowship Church; 74 East Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Interment will follow at West Liberty United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church; 74 East Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 or West Liberty United Methodist Cemetery Fund; 20400 West Liberty Rd., White Hall, MD 21161.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020