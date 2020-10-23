Robert Givens
York - Robert D. Givens, passed away on October 15th, 2020 at the York Hospital. He was born March 6, 1949 in York PA, the son of Robert H. Givens and Carolyn J. (Freed) Givens.
Better known as Bob, Bob graduated from York High School, Class of 1967. Bob served with the U.S. Navy as a "Seabee" in the Vietnam War. Bob later retired from the USN-Reserve Forces as well as the U.S. Postal Service
Dad, Bob, Robert, Mr. Givens, or his favorite name…Pappy. If you knew him, you would know that his love for his grandchildren. They were the light of his life and greatest joy since August 11, 2003. They were the topic of much of his last conversations and his favorite visitors.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a sister, Diane L. (Givens) Bannister. He is survived by his Brother, Dan K. Givens, his daughter, Erin R. Givens, his son, Ryan J. Givens, his two grandsons, Oliver and Everett Givens, and his granddaughter, Eleanor Givens.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Fisher House Foundation. www.fisherhouse.org
.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com