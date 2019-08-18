|
Robert Goelz
Dover - Robert E. Goelz, 55, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Wolfe) Goelz.
Born in York on September 20, 1963, Bob was the son of the late Edward and Louise (Copenhaver) Goelz.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York with the Rev. Stephen Fernandes OFM Cap. officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by son, Bradley, brother, Rod and his mother in law, Diana.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019