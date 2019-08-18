Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA 17402
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Goelz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Goelz


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Goelz Obituary
Robert Goelz

Dover - Robert E. Goelz, 55, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Wolfe) Goelz.

Born in York on September 20, 1963, Bob was the son of the late Edward and Louise (Copenhaver) Goelz.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York with the Rev. Stephen Fernandes OFM Cap. officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by son, Bradley, brother, Rod and his mother in law, Diana.

KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.