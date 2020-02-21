|
Robert Graham Tyndall
York - Robert Graham Tyndall age 87 of York, PA passed away on Monday February 17 at Autumn House West in York. Born February 23, 1932 in Laurel, DE, Robert was the son of the late Leon and Georgie (Pusey) Tyndall.
Also known as Bob, Bobby, Bobby T, Tyndall and Poppaw Bob, Robert served 5 ½ years in the United States Airforce. He went on to establish a long career in the Plumber and Pipefitters Union retiring after 30 years as a Pipefitter.
Robert is survived by a son Chris Tyndall, a daughter Dawn (Ron) Kosiorowski and a son Eric (Lori) Tyndall. Grandchildren include Sheila Tyndall, Michelle (Ace) Shaw, Wade (Amy) Cecil, Meredith Tyndall, Josh (Brooke) Kosiorowski and Emma, Alyssa and William Tyndall. Robert also leaves behind several great and great-great grandchildren.
Robert was predeceased by a daughter, Paige Tyndall.
Robert was not one over which to be fussed so there will be no memorial service at this time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020