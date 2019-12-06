|
Robert H. Bommer, Jr.
York - Robert H. "Bob" Bommer, Jr., 85, of York died December 4, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Catherine M. (McHale) Bommer. Mr. and Mrs. Bommer celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on September 21, 2019.
Born April 6, 1934 in Hazleton, PA, he was the son of the late Mary (Henry) and Robert H. Bommer, Sr.
Bob graduated in 1952 from Lehighton High School. He earned his B.S. in forestry in 1956 from Penn State University and then served for ten years in the U.S. Navy (both active and reserve duty) receiving training as a naval officer and naval aviator. In 1958, he was employed as a Cooperative Forest Management (CFM) forester by the Pennsylvania Department of Forests and Waters. From 1959 to 1961, Bob worked for the M.C. Houseworth Lumber Company in Bedford, PA as a buyer of timber, land, logs, and lumber. He then became director of procurement for the Williamson Veneer Company in New Freedom in 1961 until 1968 when the Evans Products Company acquired Williamson Veneer. Bob became the operations assistant to the general manager and his responsibilities included administration, legal activities, procurement of raw materials, and production. He received the Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1965.
Bob founded his own consulting business in 1971, known as R.H. Bommer, Jr. Inc., Forest Consultants. He served clients in eastern United States, specializing in forest management, appraisals, marketing, feasibility studies, legal cases, veneer and specialty log procurement, land acquisition and sales, contract arbitration, real estate and export counseling, land surveying, and shade tree evaluation. He was a registered professional forester in Maryland and West Virginia, a registered surveyor in Pennsylvania, and a certified consulting arborist. His company continues as Bommer-Geesaman & Company, Forestry Consultants after Bob retired in 2003.
From 1979 to 1981, Bommer served as a member of the Secretary of Agriculture's Advisory Committee under the Carter Administration on State and Private Forestry, and for five years as a lobbyist for the Association of Consulting Foresters (ACF) in Washington, D.C. As a member of the National Commercial Panel of the American Arbitration Association, he used his knowledge to help settle commercial cases through arbitration. In 1982, he received the Outstanding Service to Forestry Award from the Society of American Foresters (SAF), and was a member for over 50 years of that professional organization. Bommer spoke at national SAF and ACF meetings.
Anyone who knew Bob knew that he was an avid fan and supporter of Penn State. He was a strong supporter of the Penn State School of Forest Resources and the College of Agricultural Sciences, having contributed time and money to several causes including the Forest Resources Building, Conklin Hall at Mont Alto, the Ag Arena, and the Bryce Jordan Center. In 2014, a tree was dedicated in Bob and Cathy's name located on the Mont Alto Campus of Penn State.
He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association and was named an Alumni Centennial Fellow of Penn State Mont Alto in 2004 and received the Outstanding Penn State Alumni Award in 2005. He was a member of Tau Phi Delta Forestry Fraternity and helped them purchase its current fraternity home. Bob served a term as Grand National President of the Fraternity.
Bob was also a member of St. Mary's Church in York, Knights of Columbus, and Sigma Delta Kappa Law Fraternity. He was a past member of the Country Club of York.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, Bob is survived by his four daughters, Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Campbell and her husband, Wayland of Richmond, VA, Therese "Terry" Bommer Tillotson and her husband, Christopher of York, Roberta Bommer Baranda and her husband, Leonardo, Jr. of Clovis, CA, and Patricia "Patti" Bommer Beck and her husband, Timothy of Berwyn, PA and 8 grandchildren, Hunter and Robert Ayscue, Austin and Catherine Tillotson, Leonardo and Mary Elizabeth Baranda, and McHalea and Skarlett Beck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 309 South George Street, York with Father Jonathan P. Sawicki officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the mass in Dallastown Union Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 309 South George Street, York, PA 17401.
The family are grateful to the staff and physicians at the York Hospital for their extraordinary care and support given to Bob and the family during his final journey.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019