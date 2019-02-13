|
Robert H. Campbell
York - Robert Hale Campbell, 82, living most of his life in York County, passed away in Beverly Hills Florida, February 1, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1936, the son of the late Elmer & Carrie Campbell and was one of three children; sister Louise Heflin and brother, who proceeded him in death, Joseph (Dean) Campbell. He married Doris Krout of Dallastown and they both took Bob's love for music and opened Campbell's Music Service in 1964, now owned & operated by their son. Along with Bob's passion for music, he also loved cars & traveling. Bob is survived by two children; daughter Dianne L Robison and son Robert A Campbell, their spouses, Dan & Sherry, and grandchildren Tony, Isaiah and Olivia. He also leaves behind his second wife Darlene; her two children & four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The First Assembly of God located at 2270 Susquehanna Trail N in York on March 3, 2019. Doors will open at 2:30pm with services starting at 3pm with Pastor Danny officiating. Visitation time will occur before & after service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019