Robert H. Cartwright
York - Robert H. Cartwright, 78, of York, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:26am at York Hospital unexpectedly following a brief illness.
Bob was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Davenport, Iowa. Bob served in the U.S. Navy for two years during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After an Honorable Discharge, he joined the Davenport Police Department at the age of 21. He later joined the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In 1968, Bob was hired by Caterpillar, where he eventually managed Safety, Security and Environmental for 31 years before retiring. After retiring from Caterpillar, Bob was hired by Brasler Properties to help facilitate the transformation of the former Caterpillar plant to the warehouse and distribution property which is now the York Business Center. Bob was also a proud, lifelong member of the Mason Service Association.
Bob is survived by his wife Sandra L. (Hagemann) Cartwright of York; five children: Kari Morris of Wilmington, NC, Bryan Cartwright of Gainesville, Florida, Kelly Cartwright Romano (Bill) of Lancaster, Kirby Cartwright (Yoshiko) of York, Kyle Cartwright (Kim) of Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren: Amanda Oakes, Sophia Romano, and Kaito Cartwright; sister Linda (Tom) Behning of Pleasant Valley, Iowa and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and life-long friends who were family to him. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Doris (Leighton) Cartwright and his brother Donald (Lois) Cartwright.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of South Central PA, 3544 N. Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019