Robert I. Flinchbaugh
Manchester - Robert I. Flinchbaugh, 78, entered into rest Wednesday August 26, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Walton) Flinchbaugh for 56 years.
A celebration of life will be held a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Flinchbaugh was born July 17, 1942 in York, a son of the late Robert E. Flinchbaugh and Louise M. (Miller) Flinchbaugh Shelley. He had been employed at Sheffer Beer Distributor, and in Management at the American Legion Shiloh post, and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hanover. He was a member of numerous social clubs, and had attended Spring Grove High School. He coached midget football at the york boys club for 25 years.
Robert is survived by his wife; children Robert J. Flinchbaugh, and Tracy L. Flinchbaugh; grandchildren Kelsi, Kiley, Jason, Jada, and Jordan; 5 great-grandchildren;brothers and sister Barry Kirt, Brenda Wetzel, and Frank Shelley; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Bill Shelley.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.