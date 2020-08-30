1/1
Robert I. Flinchbaugh
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert I. Flinchbaugh

Manchester - Robert I. Flinchbaugh, 78, entered into rest Wednesday August 26, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Walton) Flinchbaugh for 56 years.

A celebration of life will be held a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Flinchbaugh was born July 17, 1942 in York, a son of the late Robert E. Flinchbaugh and Louise M. (Miller) Flinchbaugh Shelley. He had been employed at Sheffer Beer Distributor, and in Management at the American Legion Shiloh post, and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hanover. He was a member of numerous social clubs, and had attended Spring Grove High School. He coached midget football at the york boys club for 25 years.

Robert is survived by his wife; children Robert J. Flinchbaugh, and Tracy L. Flinchbaugh; grandchildren Kelsi, Kiley, Jason, Jada, and Jordan; 5 great-grandchildren;brothers and sister Barry Kirt, Brenda Wetzel, and Frank Shelley; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Bill Shelley.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 29, 2020
Bob was a loving, caring, funny, true gentleman who was always there for anyone who needed anything. He never missed a sporting event of the grandkids and we will truly miss seeing him there. Honored to have shared in your life. Rest in peace. Dan & Karen Krall
Dan & Karen Krall
Friend
August 29, 2020
Bob was a loving, caring, funny, true gentleman who was always there for anyone who needed anything. He never missed a sporting event of the grandkids and we will truly miss seeing him there. Honored to have shared in your life. Rest in peace. Dan & Karen Krall
Dan & Karen Krall
Friend
August 29, 2020
I worked with 'Flinch' for many years at Sheffer Beer. Quite a crew of good people, and Bob was one of the best. Fun to work with and fun to be around. Sympathies to Barb , Bobby, Tracy, and the whole family.
Martha Weller
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Flinch was one of my nicest customers. Him and his buddies were one of my first tables on Saturday morning. I came to love them all but flinch was always my favorite. Instead of a tip, he would give me a scratch off ticket. We laughed at what losers we were all the time. I hadn’t seen him or the rest of the guys in 2 years and now I’m kicking myself for not stopping in to say hi to them.I know he is in a better place,but I am so sorry for your loss.
Neddie
Friend
August 28, 2020
To my father, my friend and the funniest person i know, you touched so many lives in a positive way and never talked about yourself. always on my mind and forever in my heart, love you dad
Robert j flinchbaugh
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved