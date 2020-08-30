Flinch was one of my nicest customers. Him and his buddies were one of my first tables on Saturday morning. I came to love them all but flinch was always my favorite. Instead of a tip, he would give me a scratch off ticket. We laughed at what losers we were all the time. I hadn’t seen him or the rest of the guys in 2 years and now I’m kicking myself for not stopping in to say hi to them.I know he is in a better place,but I am so sorry for your loss.

Neddie

Friend