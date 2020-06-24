Robert J. Hendrix
Robert J. Hendrix

York - Robert James Hendrix (Bobby), 66, of York, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at York Hospital.

Bobby was a truck driver by trade but loved selling tools and working alongside his wife of 30 years, Joyce L.Hendrix at Morning Star Market.

All of his family and friends are welcome to attend his graveside service at 11:00 am Monday June 29,2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt Rose Ave, York Pennsylvania.

Bobby is survived by his brother Gary L. Hendrix and sister Carol A. Dehoff, two stepsons Michael and Jacob Rainey, Five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
