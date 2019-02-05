|
Robert J. Martinez
Springettsbury Twp - Robert J. Martinez, 74, of York, entered into rest early morning on Saturday, February 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Born October 16, 1944 in Liverpool, England, the son of the late Robert M. and May (Gavan) Martinez. He is survived by this sister, Norma Allison; his wife, Daniela (Wengerter) Martinez; two sons, Jordan Desenburg and Marcel Wengerter; a daughter, Nicole Martinez; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and his fur baby and faithful companion, Hussie.
A memorial service will be held 12:30 PM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Rivers of Life Fellowship, 3295 Old Dutch Lane, York. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019