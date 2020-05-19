Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McElwee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. McElwee


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. McElwee Obituary
Robert J. McElwee

Bethlehem - Julius Johnson, age 87, of York, died at 7:00 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born November 24, 1932 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Benjamin G. and Carrie Mae (Bacon) Johnson. He retired from the US Postal Service.

Mr. Johnson is survived by two sons, Gregory L. Johnson, and his wife Jacqueline, of York, and Michael J. Johnson, and his wife Teresa, of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Luanda Morris, Greshina Johnson, Gregory Johnson II, and Michael Johnson, Jr.; and three great granddaughters, Julia, Zora, and Akayla. He was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin G. Johnson, Jr.; and a sister, Florence Green.

Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now