Robert J. McElwee
Bethlehem - Julius Johnson, age 87, of York, died at 7:00 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born November 24, 1932 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Benjamin G. and Carrie Mae (Bacon) Johnson. He retired from the US Postal Service.
Mr. Johnson is survived by two sons, Gregory L. Johnson, and his wife Jacqueline, of York, and Michael J. Johnson, and his wife Teresa, of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Luanda Morris, Greshina Johnson, Gregory Johnson II, and Michael Johnson, Jr.; and three great granddaughters, Julia, Zora, and Akayla. He was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin G. Johnson, Jr.; and a sister, Florence Green.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020