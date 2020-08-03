1/1
Robert J. Waltemyer
Robert J. Waltemyer

Red Lion - Robert J. Waltemyer, 83, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Miriam L. (Godfrey) Waltemyer. The couple wed on September 21, 1958.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 10384 Winterstown Rd., Red Lion with the Reverend Arthur S. Zeigler officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Born on February 14, 1937 in York Twp., he was a son of the late Vernon and Areba (Stermer) Waltemyer. Robert was a 1955 graduate of Red Lion High School. He was a born and bred farmer being owner and operator of a John Deere dealership for 30 years, sold real estate and was a tool and die maker.

Mr. Waltemyer enjoyed hunting, attending blue grass music festivals all over the U.S. and square dancing.

Along with his wife, Miriam, Robert is survived by several nieces and nephews; and sister in law, Eva Waltemyer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny Waltemyer and Gene Waltemyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Memorial White Rose Hospice for their kindness and care.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

