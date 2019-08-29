Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Robert Jarrett Obituary
Robert Jarrett

Shrewsbury - Robert Mack Jarrett, formerly of Glen Rock died peacefully on August 28th at his home in Shrewsbury, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Robert was born in Roan Mountain, East Tennessee, and had the good fortune to be brought up in a Christian home where he came to know Jesus in 1953 at the age of 16. He always followed the belief of "put your trust in Jesus" and followed His example throughout his life.

Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Angela. Their children, Tim and his wife Cathy of Fawn Grove, Jeff and his wife Brenda of Glenville and Jennifer and her husband Mark of Spring Grove. There are also nine grandchildren and ten great Grandchildren. Robert is also survived by siblings, Margaret Palmer, George and Tommy Jarrett of Tennessee and Dickie Jarrett of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Frankie Jarrett, brothers Ralph, Carl and Dana Lee and in laws Frank and Hannah Miller.

Robert started his career as a trainee at the Bethlehem Steel Sparrows Point Ship Yard in 1956. He retired in 1990 as a divisional manager. Robert served as a Deacon at Lake Marburg Baptist Church, where he also taught adult Sunday school classes. Robert and Angela owned a beautiful farm, that the family enjoyed for many years. He was an avid sports fan. After his retirement, Robert was a leader in his retirement association, where he served as an officer and chaplain.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Spritrust Lutheran Care & Hospice 180 Leaders Heights Rd, York PA 17402.

There will be a viewing on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, with a funeral service beginning at 12 noon. Interment will be in Jefferson Cemetery.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
