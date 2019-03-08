|
|
Robert "Rocky" Jernel D'Andrea
York City - Robert "Rocky" Jernel D'Andrea, age 61, passed away March 5, 2019.
Rocky is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Jason Shane of Harrisburg, PA; his granddaughters, Anjuli and Aria Shane of Harrisburg, PA; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Ellede D'Andrea of Hellertown, PA; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Janet D'Andrea of Scotch Plains, NJ; brother Tony D'Andrea of Cocoa, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Laura Zavattaro and John Tompeck of Sewall's Point, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Carmella and Paul Chinaris of Cocoa, FL; parents, Anthony and Lottie D'Andrea of Cocoa, FL; and best friend, Donna D'Andrea of York, PA.
A Viewing will be held at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 3:00-5:00 PM. Saturday, March 9th, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cocoa Elks Lodge 315 Florida Ave., Cocoa, FL. You may sign Rocky's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019