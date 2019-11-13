|
|
Robert Keesey
York - Robert H. Keesey, 90, went to be with the Lord and his brother and sisters on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's, that disease robbed him of so many memories that he made over the years, but it will never rob us of all the memories he made with us.
He was the husband of Lois E. (Campbell) Keesey of York. They would have been married 63 years this coming January. He was the son of the late James Keesey Sr. and the late Claudia (Miller) Keesey.
Robert was a graduate of North York High School and a member of St. Joseph's Church York and the Owner of Keesey Sheet Metal.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Crystal Marie L. Smith, wife of Dale A. Smith of York; a grandson Wesley Robert. Wesley was his pride and joy and his "little buddy" who he enjoyed daily trips to Maple Donuts with and when I say daily I mean every day and sometimes twice a day. He is also survived by his brother Jack Keesey of Louisville Kentucky, a brother-in-law George Small of York, a sister-in-law Yvonne Wilhelm of Hellam and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Margaret Morthland and Catherine Small, and a brother James Keesey, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Robert.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019