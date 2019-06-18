|
|
Robert L. Amspacher
Glen Rock - Robert L. Amspacher, 70, of Glen Rock, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home. He was the husband of Rebecca M. (Krebs) Amspacher, with whom he celebrated a 19th wedding anniversary on March 24.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with the Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 10 to 11 am Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Bob was born in Railroad on December 11, 1948, a son of the late John F. and Ida (Kline) Amspacher.
He was a 1967 graduate of Central York High School and upon his retirement from the Northeastern Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mt. Wolf, he worked for the York County Farm Service Agency as a Field Representative for many years. He was also very involved in the local community.
He was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ.
Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Julia L. Poff of York Haven, a son Kevin A. Krebs of Glen Rock, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a sister, Judy L. Fogle of Maryland and a brother, Larry L. Amspacher of Dover. He was predeceased by a son Randy L. Amspacher.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125 Lancaster, Pa 17604-4125 or to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville 17329.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019