Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ
5152 Stone Church Road
Glenville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ
5152 Stone Church Road
Glenville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Amspacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Amspacher


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Amspacher Obituary
Robert L. Amspacher

Glen Rock - Robert L. Amspacher, 70, of Glen Rock, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home. He was the husband of Rebecca M. (Krebs) Amspacher, with whom he celebrated a 19th wedding anniversary on March 24.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with the Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 10 to 11 am Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Bob was born in Railroad on December 11, 1948, a son of the late John F. and Ida (Kline) Amspacher.

He was a 1967 graduate of Central York High School and upon his retirement from the Northeastern Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mt. Wolf, he worked for the York County Farm Service Agency as a Field Representative for many years. He was also very involved in the local community.

He was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ.

Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Julia L. Poff of York Haven, a son Kevin A. Krebs of Glen Rock, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a sister, Judy L. Fogle of Maryland and a brother, Larry L. Amspacher of Dover. He was predeceased by a son Randy L. Amspacher.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125 Lancaster, Pa 17604-4125 or to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville 17329.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now