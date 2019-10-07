|
|
Rev. Robert L. Bailey
Lancaster - Rev. Robert L. Bailey, 90, entered into rest on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was the husband of Mrs. Vanessa A. (Palmer) Bailey.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Bethel AME Church, 356 W. Princess St., York PA 17401 and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM at Bethel AME Church, 1721 N. 5th St., Harrisburg, PA 17102 and a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11AM.
For a full obituary please go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019