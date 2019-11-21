Services
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc
19 S. Main St.,
Stewartstown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc.
19 S. Main St.,
Stewartstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Crouse


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Crouse Obituary
Robert L. Crouse

Formerly of Jacobus - On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Robert L. Crouse, 87, passed away at Normandie Ridge in York. He was the loving husband of Almeda B. (Mellinger) Crouse.

Bob was born on December 6, 1931 in York to the late Frances Gertrude (Crouse) Myers. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict era. Robert was a Master Plumber and had worked for Frank Behler Plumbing, Bowen-McLaughlin, Certainteed Roofing, and Memorial Hospital. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, traveling, exploring, and spending time with his grandson.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert L. Crouse, Jr. and his wife, Linda; grandson, Robert, III and his wife, Kate; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Caroline Crouse; siblings, Sheila Myers and Denton B. Myers and his wife Joyce; and one nephew, Marc Myers. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Elmer J. Myers.

Public viewing will be on Monday, November 25, from 11am until a funeral service begins at 12pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown. Interment will follow in St. John (Sadler's) Lutheran Cemetery, Stewartstown. Rev. David Powers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -