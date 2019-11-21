|
Robert L. Crouse
Formerly of Jacobus - On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Robert L. Crouse, 87, passed away at Normandie Ridge in York. He was the loving husband of Almeda B. (Mellinger) Crouse.
Bob was born on December 6, 1931 in York to the late Frances Gertrude (Crouse) Myers. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict era. Robert was a Master Plumber and had worked for Frank Behler Plumbing, Bowen-McLaughlin, Certainteed Roofing, and Memorial Hospital. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, traveling, exploring, and spending time with his grandson.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert L. Crouse, Jr. and his wife, Linda; grandson, Robert, III and his wife, Kate; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Caroline Crouse; siblings, Sheila Myers and Denton B. Myers and his wife Joyce; and one nephew, Marc Myers. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Elmer J. Myers.
Public viewing will be on Monday, November 25, from 11am until a funeral service begins at 12pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown. Interment will follow in St. John (Sadler's) Lutheran Cemetery, Stewartstown. Rev. David Powers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019