Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Robert L. Decker


1932 - 2020
Robert L. Decker Obituary
Robert L. Decker

Glen Rock - Robert L. Decker, 87, of Glen Rock, died Feb. 16, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Shaffer) Decker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Katie Brantner, officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Mr. Decker was born in Oct. 26, 1932 Glen Rock and was a son of the late John D. and Ada N. (Diehl) Decker.

He graduated from Glen Rock High School in 1950 and was a Corporal in the U.S. Army serving in Germany during the Korean War.

He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in York as a Supervisor in 1992 following 39 years of employment. He also served as President of the UAW Local at Caterpillar for several years.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403, the Stewartstown VFW Post 7046, the Glen Rock Athletic Association, the Potter County Snowmobile Club, the Potter County Angler Club and was a former volunteer with the Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Fire Company.

He leaves, three children, Deborah K. Myers and her partner Dennis of York, Tanya "Tonie" M. Brassfield and her husband Gary of Glen Rock and Todd L. Decker and his wife Nancy of Spring Grove; six grandchildren, Chad, Ashley, Jon, Nate, Kyra and Kaci; seven great grandchildren; and his good friend Ruth Weaver. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Decker and Carroll Decker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Help Fund, Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
