Robert L. Fyock
Robert L. Fyock

York, PA - Robert Lee Fyock, age 73, of York, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Columbia on January 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Charles and Violet (Carnes) Fyock.

Bob was a graduate of Central York High School. He went onto to serve in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Honeywell, after many years of service.

Bob enjoyed bowling and supporting the Easterseals. He was a member of the American legion. Bob was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and a season ticket holder and fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He could often be found working around his house fixing and tinkering with things. Bob loved to go fishing, especially with his best buddies Butch and Rick.

Bob was the last of his immediate family.

A private graveside service with Military Honors for Bob will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Easterseals, Six Parkway Center, Suite 150, 875 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
